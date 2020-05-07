Puma
Puma is offering Tailored for Sport Women's Leggings for only $17.99(was : $45.00) with coupon code PUMAFAM at checkout. Free shipping on orders over $35+
Product Details :
High-waisted elastic waistband
Contrast panel design at sides
Articulated seams for flexible movement
PUMA Archive No.1 Logo rubber print at left thigh
95% Cotton 5% Elastane
