Guess Factory is offering this Taylor Mini Crossbody (4 Colors) for $24.00 (Reg. $29.99) with free shipping on orders over $99!



Details:

Crossbody in a mini design

Featuring a logo emblem

Top magnetic snap-button closure with lined interior

Dual top carry handles with 3" drop

Removable crossbody strap with 19" drop

7"W x 6"H x 2"D