Nordstrom Rack is offering this Ted Baker Janne Bow Leather Tote (2 Colors) for only $99.97 with free shipping.



Details:

Dual top handles



Single detachable shoulder strap



Top zip closure



Interior features zip and wall pockets



Exterior features pebbled leather construction and bow detail



Approx. 8" H x 9.5" W x 5.5" D



Approx. 3.5" handle drop, 20-22" strap drop