This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Old Navy
Today Only! 50% Off All Shorts
FREE SHIPPING
50% Off
Jun 13, 2020
Expires : 06/13/20
23 Likes 1 Comments
4See Deal
About this Deal
|
Today only, Old Navy is offering 50% off all shorts with free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Other Notable Offers:
🏷 Deal tagsmen's clothing fashion women's clothing kids clothing Shorts Old Navy Bottoms summer fashion
What's the matter?