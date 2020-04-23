Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kate Spade Coupons

Kate Spade

Today Only! Cameron Monotone Zip Crossbody + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$59.00 $249.00
Apr 23, 2020
Expires : 04/23/20
15  Likes 1  Comments
4
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

Today only, Kate Spade is offering this Cameron Monotone Zip Crossbody for only $59.00 with free shipping.

🏷 Deal Tags

Free Shipping fashion kate spade Wallets Handbags Totes Crossbody Bags satchel bags
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Apr 23, 2020
Wow it's beautiful
Likes Reply
Kate Spade See All arrow
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Holiday Gift Guide Is Here!
Offer
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Nylon City Pack Medium Backpack
$125.00 $178.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Picnic Pineapple Crossbody
$244.00 $348.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Picnic Apple Crossbody
$209.00 $298.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Molly Cherries Large Tote
$137.00 $228.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Jeweled Falling Flower Photo Frame Iphone Xs Max Case
$18.90 $45.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Jeanne Medium Satchel
$90.30 $359.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Polly Small Tote
$206.00 $258.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Collage Liquid Glitter Iphone Xs Max Case
$30.00 $50.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Spencer Falling Flower Small Dome Crossbody (2 Colors)
$57.00 $158.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
Costco
Costco
Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones
$169.99 $299.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
40-Oz Blue Diamond Almonds
$8.02 $12.49
Amazon
Amazon
3-Pack Everyone Hand Soap (2 Scents)
$9.95 $17.55
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
5-Pack Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (85-Ct)
$16.99 $22.99
HOT
Overstock
Overstock
70% Off Pre-Black Friday Deals
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Fossil
Fossil
Up to 70% Off Sale + Extra 20-40% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Home Depot
Home Depot
Up to 50% Off Small Kitchen Appliances + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Home Depot
Home Depot
Up to 45% Off Thermostats & More
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Tanga
Tanga
Samsung 11.6" Chromebook (Refurb)
$89.99 $299.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet
Corner Zip Wristlet in Signature Canvas (5 Colors)
$25.00 $78.00
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow