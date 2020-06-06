Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
$55 Cameron Flap Crossbody (6 Styles)

Expires: 06/06/20
Today only, Kate Spade is offering their Cameron Small Flap Crossbody (6 Styles) for only $55.00 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Crossbody with flap closure
  • Six internior credit card slots
  • Exterior slip pocket on back
  • KSNY metal pinmount logo
  • Received 4+ stars from over 20 reviews

Comments (2)

DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jun 06, 2020
Today only!
DennisHen
DennisHen (L2)
May 06, 2020
Great mother's day gift
