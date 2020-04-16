Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kate Spade Coupons

Kate Spade

Chester Street Dessi (6 Colors) + Ships Free
FREE SHIPPING
$59.00 $229.00
Apr 16, 2020
Expires : 04/16/20
33  Likes 1  Comments
8
About this Deal

Act fast because today only, Kate Spade has their Chester Street Dessi (6 Colors) for only $59.00 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Crossbody with zip closure
  • Interior slide pocket
  • Interior zip pocket
  • Exterior zip pocket
  • Received 4+ stars from over 105 reviews

Women Free Shipping fashion Handbags Crossbody Bags kate spade new york Women's Handbags & Bags Kate Spade handbags
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 16, 2020
https://surprise.katespade.com/deals/deal-of-the-day
Click the option button then select deal to see sale
Up to 60% Off Sale Styles
SALE
Essential Large Satchel
$159.00 $378.00
Spencer Falling Flower Small Dome Crossbody (2 Colors)
$57.00 $158.00
Market See-through Large Tote
$97.30 $198
Roulette Large Hobo Bag (3 Colors)
$125.40 $298.00
Margaux Medium Convertible Crossbody ( Color )
$83.30 $139.00
Kate Spade
Bicolor Ribbed Cardigan
$114 $228
Kate Spade New York Tote
$54.60 $98.00
Sloan Medium Backpack (4 Colors)
$98.40 $298.00
Jeanne Medium Satchel
$90.30 $359.00
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
Belk
Belk
New Directions® Crocodile Key Item Shoulder Bag with Pouch
75% off AR $98
Asos
Asos
Oversized Ruched Clutch in Beige with Detachable Shoulder Chain | ASOS
$32.00
Ecco
Ecco
ECCO SP 3 Medium Boxy Crossbody
$149.99 $230.00
Kate Spade Surprise Sale
Kate Spade Surprise Sale
Jae Medium Dome Cosmetic
$35.00 $79.00
Kate Spade Surprise Sale
Kate Spade Surprise Sale
Kate Spade Newbury Lane Jules Leather Tote
$79.00 $298.00
Kate Spade
Spencer Falling Flower Small Dome Crossbody (2 Colors)
$57.00 $158.00
Macy's
Macy's
Calvin Klein Rachel Tote w/ Interior Removable Pouch (5 Colors)
$57.96 $138.00
Macy's
Calvin Klein Sonoma Tote w/ Detachable Pouch
$51.80 $148.00
Belk
Two Tone Satchel
$19.99 $68.00
Sidney Belt Bag Shearling
$59.99 $108.00
