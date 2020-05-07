Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Spend $10, Get $5 On Everything + Extra 20%- 50%

Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 07/05/20
About this Deal

Being a VIP is a really big deal! Today only, DSW is offering VIP members [free to join] 10X points on everything -- which means that you spend $10, get $5 when you use code 10XJULY at checkout. Plus shipping is free!

Other Notable Offers:
20% Off Sitewide with code YAYDAYS20
50% Off Select dress Styles with code DRESSITUP

Comments (1)

kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jul 05, 2020
alive again with new code and new offers
