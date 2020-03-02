Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Kate Spade Coupons »

$59 Kate Spade Crossbody Bags (Multiple Choices)

$59.00 $199.00
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/05/20
Kate Spade Coupons See Deal
Up to 2.0% Cashback

About this Deal

Today only, Kate Spade is offering Crossbody Bags (Multiple Choices) for only $59 with free shipping on $99+.

Notable $59 Bags:

Related to this item:

kate spade Wallets Backpacks Handbags Totes Travel Bags Crossbody Bags satchel bags
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments