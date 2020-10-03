Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Kate Spade Coupons »

Kate Spade Laurel Way Reese Satchel (5 Colors) + F/S

$89.00 $399.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 03/10/20
Kate Spade Coupons See Deal
Up to 2.0% Cashback

About this Deal

Today only, Kate Spade is offering their Laurel Way Reese Satchel (5 Colors) for only $89.00 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Satchel with zipper closure
  • Interior zipper and slide pockets
  • Additional pockets on front
  • Received 4+ stars from over 130 reviews

Related to this item:

Free Shipping women's clothing kate spade Handbags Bags designer fashion Crossbody Bags satchel bags
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments