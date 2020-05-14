Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kate Spade Coupons

Kate Spade

$59 Laurel Way Winni Crossbody (4 Styles) + Ships Free
FREE SHIPPING
$59.00 $199.00
Apr 12, 2020
Expires : 05/14/20
21  Likes 3  Comments
4
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

Today Only, Kate Spade is offering this Laurel Way Winni Crossbody (Multiple Styles) for only $59.00 with free shipping!

🏷 Deal Tags

Free Shipping kate spade Wallets Handbags Totes designer fashion Crossbody Bags satchel bags
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
amee22
amee22 (L3)
May 14, 2020
Updated
Likes Reply
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Apr 12, 2020
👍👍
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 12, 2020
Thanks :)
Likes Reply
Kate Spade See All arrow
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Up to 60% Off + Extrra 40% Off ( in Store Only)
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Toujours Stripe Medium Satchel
$322.00 $358.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Market See-through Large Tote
$97.30 $198
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Bicolor Ribbed Cardigan
$114 $228
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Radiating Glitter Iphone Xs Case
$17.50 $35.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Glitter Rainbow Iphone Xs Max Case
$18.90 $45.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Ombré-logo Iphone 11 Pro Case
$21.00 $35.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Jeweled Falling Flower Photo Frame Iphone Xs Max Case
$18.90 $45.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Margaux Medium Convertible Crossbody ( Color )
$83.30 $139.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Kate Spade New York Tote
$54.60 $98.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet
Up to 70% Off Clearance + Extra 20% Off 2+ Styles
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Michael Kors
Michael Kors
Up to 85% Off MK Must-Have Styles
SALE
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 80% Off Handbags & Accessories + Extra $10-$20 Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
eBay
eBay
Lady Leather Handbag Shoulder Cross Women Body Bag Tote Messenger Satchel Purse
C$10.83 C $11.65
Michael Kors
Michael Kors
SALE!! Charlotte Large Leather Satchel
$99.00 $448.00
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Toujours Stripe Medium Satchel
$322.00 $358.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Michael Kors
Michael Kors
Gramercy Large Logo and Leather Satchel
$118.95 $448.00
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
Michael Kors
Michael Kors
Mercer Gallery Medium Leather Satchel
$156.45 $298.00
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
Kate Spade Surprise Sale
Kate Spade Surprise Sale
Kate Spade Larchmont Avenue Small Penny Satchel
$79.00 $329.00
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
Calvin Klein Elaine Satchel
$84.00 $168.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow