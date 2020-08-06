This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Today Only! Newbury Lane Cammie (6 Colors) + F/S
$59.00
$298.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/09/20
About this Deal
|Today only, Kate Spade is offering this Newbury Lane Cammie (6 Colors) for only $59.00 with free shipping!
Available Options:
Related to this item:Women Free Shipping fashion women's clothing kate spade Handbags Bags designer fashion
What's the matter?