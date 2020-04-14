This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Old Navy
$2.00
$8.99
Apr 13, 2020
Expires : 04/13/20
15 Likes 2 Comments
12See Deal
About this Deal
|
Act fast because today only, Old Navy has Flip-Flop Slide Sandals (6 Styles) for just $2.00 (reg. $8.99) when you use code SPLASH at checkout! Shipping is free on $25+.
Also shop $2 girls flip-flop slide sandals.
Available $2 Styles:
🏷 Deal TagsWomen shoes fashion women's shoes sandals flats Old Navy yoga & training
What's the matter?