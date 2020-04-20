Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kate Spade Coupons

Kate Spade

Patterson Drive Small Geraldine (6 Colors) + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$79.00 $329.00
Apr 20, 2020
Expires : 04/20/20
28  Likes 1  Comments
9
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

Today only, Kate Spade has the Patterson Drive Small Geraldine (6 Colors) for only $79 with free shipping!

Available Colors:

🏷 Deal Tags

Women Free Shipping fashion kate spade Handbags Totes
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 20, 2020
Today Only
Likes Reply
