This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kate Spade
Patterson Drive Small Geraldine (6 Colors) + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$79.00
$329.00
Apr 20, 2020
Expires : 04/20/20
28 Likes 1 Comments
9See Deal
About this Deal
|
Today only, Kate Spade has the Patterson Drive Small Geraldine (6 Colors) for only $79 with free shipping!
Available Colors:
🏷 Deal TagsWomen Free Shipping fashion kate spade Handbags Totes
What's the matter?