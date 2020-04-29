This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Today Only! Riverside Street Emmie (3 Colors) + F/S
$65.00
$384.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 04/29/20
About this Deal
|Today only, Kate Spade is offering their Riverside Street Emmie (3 Colors) for only $65.00 with free shipping!
Available Colors:
Related to this item:Free Shipping fashion kate spade gifts Purse Handbags Bags Mother's Day
What's the matter?