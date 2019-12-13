Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Old Navy Coupons

Old Navy

$2.97 Old Navy Sherpa Socks (Mult. Styles)
$2.97 $5.99
Dec 30, 2019
Expires : 12/30/19
2  Likes 3  Comments
18
See Deal
Cashback Up to 1.0%

About this Deal

30% off your Old Navy purchase, including Clearance! (Restrictions apply)

Offer valid on Old Navy merchandise only from 12/30/19 at 12:00 am PT through 12/30/19 at 11:59 pm PT in the US (including Puerto Rico) at Old Navy online at oldnavy.gap.com. Not valid at Old Navy stores. Offer not valid on Hi, I'm New, Hot Deal, Best Seller, Licensed Product, Beauty, Today Only Deal, 2 Days Only, and Jewelry merchandise. Not valid on international purchases. Discount applies to merchandise only, not value of gift cards purchased, packaging, applicable taxes or shipping & handling charges. No adjustments on previous purchases. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Cannot be combined with other offers or discounts including Gap Inc. employee discount. Gap Inc. is not responsible for lost or stolen coupons.

🏷 Deal Tags

fashion women's clothing Footwear outdoor gear Socks Old Navy outerwear cold weather
💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Dec 13, 2019
Updated with free shipping
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Dec 08, 2019
Updated
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Dec 06, 2019
Alive again today only
Likes Reply
