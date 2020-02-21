Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Kohl's Coupons »

Today Only! Up to 60% Off Shoes + Extra 20% + 20% Off

Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/22/20
Kohl's Coupons See Deal
Up to 1.8% Cashback

About this Deal

Today only, Kohl's is offering an up to 60% off shoes, plus get an extra 20% off with code SAVE20 and additional 20% off with code SHOES20 at checkout. Shipping is free on $75+ orders.

Shopping online, but don't want to wait for delivery? Pick up your orders for free in your nearest location.

Related to this item:

Men's Shoes women's shoes sandals flats boots Heels kohls pumps
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments