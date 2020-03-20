This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Old Navy
$3.98
$44.99
Mar 19, 2020
Expires : 03/23/20
About this Deal
Old Navy is offering this Waist-Defined Ponte-Knit Utility Dress in Goldie Fawn for just $3.98 (extra 50% off auto applied at checkout) with free shipping on orders of $25 or more!
Available in colors Ancient Forest and Black Jack for $4.98!
Product Details:
