Old Navy Coupons

Old Navy

Old Navy Waist-Defined Ponte-Knit Dress
$3.98 $44.99
Mar 19, 2020
Expires : 03/23/20
Cashback Up to 1.0%

About this Deal

Old Navy is offering this Waist-Defined Ponte-Knit Utility Dress in Goldie Fawn for just $3.98 (extra 50% off auto applied at checkout) with free shipping on orders of $25 or more!

Available in colors Ancient Forest and Black Jack for $4.98!

Product Details:
  • V-neck
  • Long sleeves, with elasticized cuffs
  • Seven-button front
  • Elasticized back waist, with built-in adjustable drawstring
  • Flap utility pockets at front
  • Soft, drapey ponte-knit rayon-blend, with comfortable stretch
  • The waist-defined dress is both slimming and versatile

Women fashion women's clothing Dress Top Dresses Old Navy springwear
💬 6  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Mar 20, 2020
Admin/mods , why I see it was posted 1 day ago, actually i updated 4 hours ago.
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Mar 20, 2020
If an edit is done less than 24 hours after another edit, we usually don't update the deal.
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Mar 20, 2020
Ok, thanks for the update
arulratnam05
arulratnam05 (L1)
Mar 20, 2020
Oh, great. The price is even drop
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Mar 20, 2020
Price Drop
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Mar 20, 2020
Now $3.98
