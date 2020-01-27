Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Tommy Hilfiger Julia Backpack + Ships Free

$30.96 $138.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 01/27/20
About this Deal

Macy's is offering Tommy Hilfiger Julia Backpack for only $30.96, regularly $138.00. Shipping is free on this order.

Product Details :
  • Small sized bag; 10-1/4"W x 11-3/8"H x 3"D; (width is measured across bottom of backpack)
  • Silhouette is based off 5'9" model
  • 3"L top handle; 33-5/8"L backpack straps
  • Zip closure
  • Gold-tone exterior hardware, 1 zip pocket and luggage tag
  • 1 zip pocket & 1 slip pocket
  • Cotton canvas; lining : nylon

