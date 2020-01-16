This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Ella Micro Tote (2 Colors) + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$97.30
$178.00
Jan 16, 2020
Expires : 01/21/20
Winter Sale purchases are final sale; no returns or exchanges
No price adjustments on previous purchases
Limited quantities; items may sell out
Additional 30% off is valid on select sale items at toryburch.com and in Tory Burch and Tory Sport retail stores in the U.S. and Canada
Use code EXTRA30
Not valid at Tory Burch outlets, on taxes and shipping or for Tory Burch employees
Not valid on home, fragrance, beauty, watches and eyewear
Expires 1/21/20 at 3:15 AM ET
