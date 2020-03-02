Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Tory Burch Coupons »

Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Wristlet (2 Colors) + F/S

$49.00 $128.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 03/08/20
About this Deal

Tory Burch is offering the Gemini Link Canvas Wristlet (2 Colors) for only $49.00 with free shipping!

Product Details:
  • Fits all phone sizes up to an iPhone 11 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
  • Water-resistant coated canvas
  • Zipper closure
  • Wrist strap
  • 1 interior card slot
  • Received 4+ stars from over 50 reviews!

Comments (2)

hipsterstore
hipsterstore (L0)
Mar 02, 2020
This one is cool.
Reply
