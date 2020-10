Price drop (was $19.99)! Ulta is offering the 25-Piece 'All Things Pretty' Collection (2 choices) for only $14.49 when you use code 807235 at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $35.



Collection Details:

Holographic pink case; available in magenta or light pink



Eye shadow palette



Face palette



Face mist



Lip oil



Eyeshadow and face primers



Liquid blush



Shiny lip glosses