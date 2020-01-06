Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Clarks Coupons

Clarks

Up to 50% Off Clarks Memorial Day Sale + Extra 30% Off
Sale
May 24, 2020
Expires : 06/01/20
9  Likes 4  Comments
21
See Deal
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎

About this Deal

Clarks is offering up to 50% off memorial day event sale on shoes and accessories, plus an extra 30% off with code TAKE30 used at checkout and free Shipping w/$50+ order.

Notable Sale Categories:

🏷 Deal Tags

Free Shipping shoes sneakers fashion Men's Shoes women's shoes flats Clarks
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 4  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
amee22
amee22 (L3)
May 22, 2020
Extended. Updated with new expiration
Likes Reply
crazyou
crazyou (L4)
Apr 21, 2020
updated new expiration date
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Apr 03, 2020
Extended. Updated with new expiration
Likes Reply
crazyou
crazyou (L4)
Mar 05, 2020
updated with new code
Likes Reply
see more comments 1
Clarks See All arrow
Clarks
Clarks
Up to 60% Off Sale + Extra 30% Off $100
SALE
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Clarks
Clarks
Up to 70% Off Sale + Extra 20% Off $100
SALE
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
Clarks
Clarks
Surfing Tide Kid Pink Synthetic
50% OFF AR $40.00
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
Clarks
Clarks
Un Tread On GORE-TEX Dark Brown Leather
$76.99 $190.00
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Clarks
Clarks
Rhodes Plain Black Leather + F/S
$80.49 $225.00
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Clarks
Clarks
Tri Sprint White Leather
$44.99 $120.00
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
Clarks
Clarks
EMAIL ME WHEN BACK IN STOCK
$89.99 $120.00
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
Clarks
Clarks
Un Maui Step Blue Grey
$99.99 $130.00
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Clarks
Clarks
Somerville Low Black (2 Colors)
$80.49 $225.00
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Clarks
Clarks
Clarkdale Dawn Black Leather-Womens Boots (3 Colors)
$83.99 $119.99
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
Reebok
Reebok
Reebok Walk Ultra Shoes (Multiple Styles)
$32.99 $70.00
Cashback Up to 7.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Journeys
Journeys
Up to 60% Off Fall Boots & Sneakers Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
eBay
eBay
Ugg Mens Trigo Hyperweave Fashion Sneakers
$29.48 $170.00
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 60% Off 'The Great Shoe Sale' + Extra 40% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Converse
Converse
Up to 50% Off Sale + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
Semi-Annual Shoe Event + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Sierra
Sierra
Adidas Kanadia Trail Running Shoes (For Men)
$43.00 $75.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
eBay
eBay
Adidas Strutter Men's Wide Shoe (2 Colors)
$23.99 $60.00
FREE SHIPPING
JCPenney
JCPenney
Nike Flex Experience Mens Running Shoes
$39.99 $65
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Nike
Nike
Jordan Ultra Fly 2 Low Men's Basketball Shoe
$59.97 $100.00
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow