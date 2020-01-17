Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Fossil

Fossil

Up to 50% Off Fossil Sale + Extra 40% Off + Free Ship
FREE SHIPPING
Sale
Jan 17, 2020
Expires : 01/26/20
32  Likes
9
Cashback Up to 0.5%

About this Deal

Looking for a gift for a Valentine's Day? Right now, Fossil is offering an up to 50% off sale, plus an extra 40% off with code EXTRA40 at checkout! Best of all, shipping is free.

Notable Items w/ Code EXTRA40
  • Snow Leopard Bandana for $4.20 (Reg. $14.00)

  • Howlite And Gunmetal-Tone Steel Bracelet for $8.40 (Reg. $28.00)

  • Fb-01 Three-Hand Date Smoke Stainless Steel Watch for $47.40 (Reg. $129.00)

  • Lane NS Crossbody for $59.40 (Reg. $198.00)

    🏷 Deal Tags

    Free Shipping watches women's fashion men's fashion Accessories Fossil Smart Watches Handbags & Purses
