Up to 70% Off Sale + Extra 40% Off + F/S

Expires: 06/09/20
About this Deal

For a limited time, Kate Spade is offering up to 70% off sale plus an extra 40% off with code SUMMER40 used at checkout! Shipping is free on all orders.

Plus, use code KSSU20FFF to score an additional 25% off $500, 20% off $250, or 15% off $150.

Notable Sale Categories:

Comments (2)

kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jun 04, 2020
Codes are stackable
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jun 03, 2020
Updated
