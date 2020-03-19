This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Levi's
Up to 50% Off Levi's Clearance + Extra 30% + F/S
+ FREE SHIPPING
Sale
Mar 11, 2020
Expires : 03/19/20
38 Likes 1 Comments
14See Deal
About this Deal
|
Now through 3/19, Levi's is offering up to 50% off clearance plus an extra 30% off and free shipping when you use code FRIEND at checkout!
Shop These Sale Categories:
🏷 Deal tagsFree Shipping men's clothing fashion women's clothing Sale toddler levi's Bottoms
What's the matter?