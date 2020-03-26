Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Up to 80% Off UGG Sale + Extra 20% Off
Mar 26, 2020
Expires : 03/29/20
Right now, Nordstrom Rack is offering up to 80% off UGG plus an extra 20% off (prices are as marked) with free shipping on orders over $89.

Other Notable Offers:

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 26, 2020
Updated with extra 20% Off & free shipping no minimum
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Dec 23, 2019
Now up yo 65%off
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Dec 23, 2019
To*
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Dec 06, 2019
These shoes looks so soft and comfortable it's on my to buy list 👍😊
Likes Reply
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Dec 06, 2019
Admin, I'm not able to get this code to work, and it does not apply to the Ugg items originally posted in this deal. Please look into this for me, I don't believe the update is valid.
Likes Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Dec 06, 2019
Hmm you're right, we're having trouble getting the code kimeeb added to work. Kimeeb, do you have any other info on that code? We've removed her from payment until she can provide more info.
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Dec 06, 2019
Sorry, I was out for the day.
It did work this morning, apparently expired now.
I apologize for the inconvenience.
Likes Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Dec 06, 2019
No problem :) thank you for letting us know
Likes Reply
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Dec 06, 2019
Thanks to you both for responding.
Likes Reply
