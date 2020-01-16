This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Bloomingdales
Sale
Jan 16, 2020
Expires : 01/20/20
23 Likes 0 Comments
4See Deal
About this Deal
|
Bloomingdales is offering up to 50% Off Ugg, plus an extra 20% off (discount automatically applied in bag) with free shipping for Loyallists [free to join]. Otherwise, shipping is free on $150+ orders.
Notable Uggs w/ Extra 20% Off:
🏷 Deal TagsWomen shoes UGG fashion women's shoes flats boots Bloomingdale's
What's the matter?