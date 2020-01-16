Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Up to 50% Off UGG + Extra 20% Off | Bloomingdales
Sale
Jan 16, 2020
Expires : 01/20/20
About this Deal

Bloomingdales is offering up to 50% Off Ugg, plus an extra 20% off (discount automatically applied in bag) with free shipping for Loyallists [free to join]. Otherwise, shipping is free on $150+ orders.

Notable Uggs w/ Extra 20% Off:

Women shoes UGG fashion women's shoes flats boots Bloomingdale's
