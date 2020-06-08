This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Clarks
Up to 70% Off Summer Sale + Extra 50% Off + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
Sale
Jul 29, 2020
Expires : 08/06/20
1 Likes 4 Comments
19See Deal
About this Deal
|
For a limited time! Clarks is offering up to 70% off Summer Sale, plus an extra 50% off with code EXTRA50 used at checkout with free shipping on all orders!
Note: Exclusions may apply.
Shop by Category:
🏷 Deal tagssneakers Men's Shoes women's shoes sandals flats Heels Clarks pumps
What's the matter?