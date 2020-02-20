Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
DSW Coupons »

Up to 70% Off DSW Clearance + Extra $10-$60 Off + F/S

Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/23/20
DSW Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

DSW is offering up to 70% off cearance, plus an extra $10-$60 off with code LEVELUP applied at checkout. Shipping is free on $35+ orders or for VIP members [free to join].

Offer Details:
  • $10 of $49+
  • $20 off $99+
  • $60 off $199+

Notable Clearance Categories:

Related to this item:

Women shoes sneakers fashion sandals flats boots DSW
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (1)

DiMamedova15
DiMamedova15 (L2)
Feb 20, 2020
My favorite shoe store! And also Nordstrom Rack :)
Reply