Up to 80% Off Spring Sale + Extra 25% Off
Apr 21, 2020
Expires : 04/26/20
39  Likes 1  Comments
Now through 4/26, Kohl's is offering up to 80% off Spring Sale, plus get an extra 25% off with code SPRING25 used at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $75. Also, earn $10 Kohl's Cash on every $50 spent to reddem from April 27 through May 3.

Other Notable Offers:

home decor men's clothing patio women's clothing Sale Glassware kohls fitness equipment
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Apr 21, 2020
Starts tomorrow
Likes Reply
