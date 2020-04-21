Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Nordstrom Coupons

Nordstrom

Up to 60% Off Clearance + Extra 25% Off + Free Ship
FREE SHIPPING
Sale
Apr 21, 2020
Expires : 06/21/20
35  Likes 5  Comments
About this Deal

Nordstrom is offering up to 60% off Clearance, plus get an extra 25% off (prices as marked) with free shipping on all orders!

Shop by Category:

Free Shipping jeans women's clothing Top Dresses Nordstrom swimwear Bottoms
💬 5  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
kimishagrant3
kimishagrant3 (L2)
Jun 13, 2020
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Apr 20, 2020
Not a dupe, your deal is from Nordstrom Rack. the current one is from Nordstrom
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Apr 20, 2020
Oh No, Sorry Topherjay. Thanks SweetLemon
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Apr 20, 2020
NP :)
