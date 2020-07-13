Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Kohl's Coupons »

Up to 70% Off Summer Must-Haves + Extra 25% Off

Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 07/13/20
Kohl's Coupons See Deal
Up to 1.8% Cashback

About this Deal

Today only, Kohl's is offering up to 70% off summer must-haves for the family, plus an extra 25% off with code SUNNY25 applied at checkout! Shipping is free on orders of $75 or more. Plus, don't forget to spend your Kohl's Cash now through July 26.

Other Notable Offers:

Related to this item:

fashion Top Summer Dresses sports apparel kohls swimwear Bottoms
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (6)

kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jul 13, 2020
Code is live
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jul 12, 2020
updated with new code valid 7/13
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jun 22, 2020
sale is live
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jun 21, 2020
starts again tomorrow
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jun 03, 2020
Last day
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
May 23, 2020
Alive again 6/1-6/3
Reply
Related Deals
Converse
Converse
Mens Sale Shoes. Converse.com
SALE
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
Eastern Mountain Sports
Eastern Mountain Sports
ARTEX Boys' Superstretch Cuff Knit Hat
$5.99 $7.99
Cashback Available
REI
REI
Up to 60% Off REI North Face Sale
SALE
Eastern Mountain Sports
Eastern Mountain Sports
NOLAN Boys' Ski Gloves
$11.24 $14.99
Cashback Available
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 80% Off Clearance Handbags + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Saks Off Fifth
Saks Off Fifth
Up to 85% Off Saks Clearance + Extra 25% Off $150+
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Up to 80% Off End of Season Sale + Limited Time Offers
SALE
PatPat
PatPat
Maternity Color Block Plain Underwear
36% Off AR $6.19
Cashback Available
Eastern Mountain Sports
Eastern Mountain Sports
UNDER ARMOUR Boys' Fleece Wordmark Hoodie
$27.98 $40.00
Cashback Available
PatPat
PatPat
Baby Casual Solid Top and Shorts Set
74% Off AR $30.99
Cashback Available
TOMS Shoes
TOMS Shoes
Today Only! Up to 30 % Off + Free Shipping On All Orders
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Eastern Mountain Sports
Eastern Mountain Sports
GELERT Boys' Atlantis Fleece 1/4 Zip Pullover
$7.00 $18.99
Cashback Available
Old Navy
Old Navy
Slim-Fit Striped Rib-Knit Tee for Women | Old Navy
$14.00 $16.99
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Eastern Mountain Sports
Eastern Mountain Sports
KARRIMOR Kids' Sierra Pants
$18.99 $35.99
Cashback Available
Old Navy
Old Navy
EveryWear Printed V-Neck Tee for Women | Old Navy
$12.00 $14.99
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Old Navy
Old Navy
EveryWear Slub-Knit V-Neck Tank Top for Women | Old Navy
$5.00 $12.99
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Old Navy
Old Navy
Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt for Women
$17.50 $34.99
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Old Navy
Old Navy
Camo Slub-Knit Crop Tee for Women | Old Navy
$9.10 $16.99
Cashback Up to 1.0%
PatPat
PatPat
Today Only! $3.99 PatPat's Insane Clearance Even
$3.99 $29.99
Cashback Available
Jaanuu
Jaanuu
JAANUU 70%OFF All Scrubs Women
$37.00 $44.00
AliExpress
AliExpress
Safety Work Shoes Boots For Men Steel Toe Cap Boots Anti Smashing Protective Construction Safety Work Sneakers Work Safety Boots
$15.37 $37.50
Cashback Available