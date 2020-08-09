Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Up to 60% Off Labor Day Sale + Extra 20% Off

Expires: 09/08/20
Lacoste is offering an up to 60% off Labor Day Sale, plus an extra 20% off with code LD20 used at checkout and free shipping on all orders!

Notable Sale Categories:

Comments (8)

crazyou
crazyou (L4)
9 days ago
updated labor day sale with new code
BurnsE
BurnsE (L2)
16 days ago
update
dslight50
dslight50 (L1)
Aug 08, 2020
The expiration date of the code SUMMERSALE20 was updated. Valid from August 6th through August 11th 3AM EST.
dslight50
dslight50 (L1)
Aug 09, 2020
admin, because my update was not taken. It's not fair
mlee21
mlee21 (L5)
Aug 09, 2020
Hi @dslight50
I just checked the history of updates and I do not see yours.
Do you remember what time you made the update?

Thank you!
dslight50
dslight50 (L1)
Aug 09, 2020
hi @mlee21,

I made the update right when i wrote the first comment 18 hours ago. Every time I make an update I learned to leave a comment, since I had opportunities that more astute MMs took away my credits.
mlee21
mlee21 (L5)
Aug 09, 2020
I need to ask my co-workers who worked at that time.
Thanks for your comment!
dslight50
dslight50 (L1)
Aug 09, 2020
You're welcome, thanks for watching.
