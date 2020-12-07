This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Up to 70% Off Clearance + Extra 25% Off + F/S
Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 07/12/20
About this Deal
|DSW is offering up to 70% off clearance, plus extra 25% off with code DOUBLEDOWN at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $35 or for VIP Members [free to join].
Notable Clearance Categories:
Related to this item:Women Men's Shoes women's shoes Kids Shoes DSW women sandals Sneakers & Athletic Shoes
What's the matter?