This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
LOFT
Sale
Jun 17, 2020
Expires : 06/17/20
4 Likes 5 Comments
35See Deal
About this Deal
|
LOFT is currently offering an up to 70% off dresses, plus an extra 50% off sale styles with code SUMMER applied at checkout and shipping is free on $49+.
Notable Dresses:
🏷 Deal TagsWomen women's clothing women's fashion Sale Apparel Dresses Loft Women Dresses
What's the matter?