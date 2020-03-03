Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Up to 70% Off Boots & Booties + Extra 30% Off + F/S

Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 03/03/20
About this Deal

DSW is offering up to 70% Off Boots & Booties, plus an extra 30% off (discount automatically taken at checkout) with free shipping for VIPs [free to join]. Otherwise, shipping is free on $35+.

Notable Boots w/ Extra 30% Off:

Comments (2)

kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Mar 02, 2020
Extended 2 Days
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Feb 27, 2020
updated with extra 30% off
