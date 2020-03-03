This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Up to 70% Off Boots & Booties + Extra 30% Off + F/S
Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 03/03/20
About this Deal
|DSW is offering up to 70% Off Boots & Booties, plus an extra 30% off (discount automatically taken at checkout) with free shipping for VIPs [free to join]. Otherwise, shipping is free on $35+.
Notable Boots w/ Extra 30% Off:
Related to this item:Women shoes fashion women's shoes boots DSW boots & booties
What's the matter?