This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Up to 85% Off Express Clearance + Extra 50% Off

+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/12/20
About this Deal

Express is offering up to 85% off clearance on 100's of new styles plus an extra 50% off (discount applied automatically in-cart)! Shipping is free on orders over $50.

Notable Clearance Categories:

Comments (1)

EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Jul 13, 2019
Now with an extra 50% off; was 40% off.
