Up to 70% Off Sale + Extra $50 Off $75
Jun 24, 2020
Expires : 06/26/20
First-time ever, LOFT Outlet is offering up to 70% off sale, plus an extra $50 off $75 when you use code DEAL at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $49.

Shop by Category:

Alternatively, get an extra 20% off clearance with code SUMMER at checkout.

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
