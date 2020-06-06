40% OFF* SELECT BAGS + WALLETS

Prices as marked



EXTRA 40% OFF* SALE STYLES

Use code: YAYSUMMER



SMARTWATCHES STARTING AT $129*

Expires 6/6

Now through 5/31, Fossil is offering an up to 70% off Flash Sale with free shipping on all orders!



Notable Flash Sale Categories:

Bags starting at $49



Watches starting at $39



Wallets starting at $29



Jewelry starting at $19