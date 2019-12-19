This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Dec 19, 2019
Expires : 12/24/19
Kohl's is offering an up to 75% off Last Minute Gift Sale, plus an extra 30% off when cardholders use code GIFT30 and code DECMVCFREE for free shipping at checkout. Also get $10 off $50+ with code SAVE10 at checkout.
Non-cardholders can use code GIFTLIST for an extra 20% off $100 or 15% off everything else with free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
You can also opt for free in-store pickup and get your items in 2 hours or less!
