Kohl's

Kohl's

Up to 75% Off Kohl's Last Minute Gift Sale + Extra 30%
Sale
Dec 19, 2019
Expires : 12/24/19
About this Deal

Kohl's is offering an up to 75% off Last Minute Gift Sale, plus an extra 30% off when cardholders use code GIFT30 and code DECMVCFREE for free shipping at checkout. Also get $10 off $50+ with code SAVE10 at checkout.

Non-cardholders can use code GIFTLIST for an extra 20% off $100 or 15% off everything else with free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

You can also opt for free in-store pickup and get your items in 2 hours or less!

Notable Last Minute Gift Sale Categories:

💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Dec 22, 2019
Added $10 Off $50 Or More
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Dec 20, 2019
Good deal 👍
warunamail
warunamail (L5)
Dec 20, 2019
live now
