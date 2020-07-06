This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Up to 70% Off Sale + Extra $10 Off $39
Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 06/07/20
About this Deal
|DSW is offering up to 70% off clearance, plus an extra $10 off $39 with code GIVEBACK applied at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $35 or for VIP Members [free to join].
Also, get 30 Free Rewards Points w/ Purchase & code LIFEHAPPENS at checkout.
Notable Clearance Categories:
Related to this item:sneakers Men's Shoes women's shoes sandals flats Heels DSW sneackers
What's the matter?