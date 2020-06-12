This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Up to 70% Off Clearance Sandals + Extra 50% + F/S
Sale
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/24/20
About this Deal
|DSW is offering up to 70% off clearance sandals plus an extra 50% off when you use code CLEARSAND at checkout with free shipping for VIP members [free to join].
Combine this offer with 20% Off Gift cards
https://giftcards.dsw.com/promo/dsw-summer-2020-in-store-promo?mi_u=276719982&cm_mmc=emmkt-_-20200612_eGifterInvite-_-V1-_-Bdy1-_-60528305
Other Notable Offers:
Related to this item:Free Shipping shoes Men's Shoes women's shoes sandals Summer Kids Shoes DSW
What's the matter?