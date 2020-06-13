Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
30-70% Off Victoria's Secret Swimwear

$9.99+
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 06/23/20
About this Deal

Victoria's Secret is offering 30-70% off swimwear starting from $9.99 during their Semi-Annual sale! Shipping is free on orders $100+. Through 6/15, use promo code: 50SHIP for free shipping on orders $50+.

Notable VS Swim Categories:

Comments (2)

EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Jun 13, 2020
Now w/ free shipping on orders $50+; was free at $100+.
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Jun 09, 2020
Hey, DP staff! Thanks for the edit.
