The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Up to 75% Off Old Navy Summer Clearance + Extra 30% Off

Expires: 06/10/20
Old Navy is offering up to 75% off clearance plus an an extra 30% off at checkout. Shipping is free on $50+.

Note: Non-cardholders can get an extra 40% off (discount automatically applied at checkout).

Notable Clearance Categories:

kimeeb
Jun 08, 2020
kimeeb
May 28, 2020
kimeeb
May 25, 2020
kimeeb
May 23, 2020
johnd4
Jul 01, 2019
Also earn 5 points for every $1 spent when using your Old Navy credit card!
jannvasquez
Jul 01, 2019
Really low prices once the extra discount us taken off.
