This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's

Kohl's

Up to 75% Off Super Saturday Sale + Extra 30% Off + F/S
Sale
Apr 09, 2020
Expires : 04/11/20
About this Deal

Kohl's is offering up to 75% off Weekend Sale, plus an extra 30% off for cardholders when you use code HOPPY30 and free shipping with code APRMVCFREE at checkout! Also, now through 4/11, earn $10 Kohl's Cash with every $50 spent (redeemable from 4/12-19).

Non-cardholders can use code SPRINGTIME for an extra 20% off with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Other Notable Offers:

Thanks! Worked!
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Apr 08, 2020
Alive again tomorrow
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Apr 04, 2020
Updated with 2-Day Deals
