Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Macy's Coupons

Macy's

Up to 75% Off Macy’s 48-Hour Sale + Extra $20 Off $48
HOT
Sale
Jan 03, 2020
Expires : 01/04/20
41  Likes 1  Comments
13
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

For a limited time, Macy's is offering an up to 75% off 48-Hour sale plus an extra $20 off $48 when you use code HOUR48 at checkout, plus shipping is free on orders over $25.

Shopping in-store? Use this $20 off $48 printable coupon (valid until 2pm).

Notable 48-Hour Sale Categories:

🏷 Deal Tags

macy's Top flats Food Storage Glassware fitness equipment Bottoms pumps
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
ashdealz
ashdealz (L1)
Jan 03, 2020
Great deal
Likes Reply
Macy's See All arrow
Macy's
Macy's
$9.99 Bella Appliances + More
$9.99 AR $44.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
40-60% Off Lowest Prices of The Season
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
$20 Skechers Women's Shoes (Mult. Styles)
$20.00 $50.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
3-Piece Comforter Sets (Multiple Styles)
$18.99 $80.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Bella 2-Qt Electric Air Fryer
$19.99 $51.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
42-Pc Tabletops Unlimited Amelia Dinnerware Set
$37.99 $120.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
10-Pc Cuisinart Ceramic Cutlery Set
$13.99 $40.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Sharper RC Monster Flip or Rally Stunt Car (4 Styles)
$8.99 $23.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Vanity Fair Breathable Luxe Full Figure Wirefree Bra (4 Colors)
$9.99 $44.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Discovery #MINDBLOWN Toys (Mult. Options)
$15.99 $42.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
Walmart
Walmart
16-Count Anchor Hocking Central Park Glass Set
$9.94 $30.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Home & Cook
Home & Cook
Up to 80% Off Autumn Savings
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Online Special Events are Back!
SALE
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 70% Off Lenox Kitchenware + Extra 25% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Belk
Belk
Up to 85% Off Clearance
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
arrow
arrow