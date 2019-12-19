This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Old Navy
Sale
Dec 19, 2019
Expires : 12/19/19
About this Deal
One of their best offers!
Today only, Old Navy is offering up to 75% off clearance plus an extra 40% off when you use code DEAL at checkout. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup where available.
Not shopping for clearance? Cardholders can get an extra $15 off $50 with code MERRY at checkout (ends 12/24).
Note: above codes cannot be combined.
Notable Clearance Categories:
