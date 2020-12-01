This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's
Sale
Jan 09, 2020
Expires : 01/12/20
55 Likes 2 Comments
14See Deal
About this Deal
|
For a limited time, Kohl's is offering an up to 80% off 'weekend' sale plus an extra 15% off when you apply code JAN15 or code COLD15 at checkout! Shipping is free on orders over $75 or opt for free in-store pickup where available.
Other Notable Sales & Offers:
🏷 Deal Tagshome decor men's clothing patio women's clothing gifts Sale toddler kohls
What's the matter?