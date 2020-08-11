Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Macy's

Macy's

Up to 75% Macy's Jewelry Sale & Clearance + Extra 20%
Aug 11, 2020
Expires : 08/22/20
About this Deal

Macy's is offering an up to 75% off jewelry sale, plus an extra 20% off marked items with code SHOP used at checkout. Shipping is free on orders of $25 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup where available.

Notable Categories:

Jewelry macy's watches Accessories Bracelet earrings Necklaces & Pendants fine jewelry
💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Aug 14, 2020
Admin/ this was first updated with code :Shop Macy's Jewelry Clearance , See my update, log and comment time stamp.

@Burnse, I'm sorry about, Admin, Decide

@Burnse, I'm sorry about, Admin, Decide
BurnsE
BurnsE (L2)
Aug 14, 2020
updated code and expiration date
